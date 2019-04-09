Adopt a Family honors Israeli resilience at annual gala

The Adopt a Family Foundation, a local organization that supports victims of terror financially and emotionally in Israel, held its annual gala on March 31 at Liberty Station. The gala was co-chaired by Orly Perez and Shira Schaffer, and was attended by over 200 guests.

Julia Elihu Local artist Cyrus Raoufpur with a silent auction art piece.

Supporters of the foundation heard a moving presentation by keynote speaker Almog Boker followed by Yaniv Perez. The program included a live auction , silent auction, and musical entertainment by Shanee “The Voice of Peace.” The silent auction consisted of contemporary paintings which incorporated the theme of the night,“Celebrating Bravery Honoring Resilience.” These paintings were generously donated by seven local artists in the community and supporters of the foundation.

For more information, visit adoptafamilyfoundation.org