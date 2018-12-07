Miracle League of San Diego honors ‘Outstanding Service Award’ recipients

Each year the Miracle League of San Diego honors high school seniors who have volunteered their time for at least three years. These students stay actively engaged with the Miracle League community, the players, and their families on a regular basis, making a tremendous impact on all who are involved. This year’s recipients were selected on Nov. 10 and are listed as follows in alphabetical order: Natalie Alfaro, Amanda Arnett, Allie Bigelow, Skylar Bonnano, Ian Broadbooks, Jennifer DeSantis, Tyler Ford, Eve Gross-Sable, Drew Hemerick, Lovepreet Maur, Cooper Mortimer, Kaylynn O’Curran, Garrett O’Neil, Emilie Tu, Ali Youel.

Miracle League of San Diego is a nonprofit, organized baseball league for people in the San Diego community who have disabilities. Miracle League provides these participants with the opportunity to foster new relationships and spend time with their friends, while playing America’s past time. Created in the spring of 2006, Miracle League has grown to 16 teams across two locations: Engel Family Field in Solana Beach and Bell Middle School in the South Bay. For more information on how to get involved, visit www.miracleleagueofsandiego.org.