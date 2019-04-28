Jewish Family Service raises record-setting $1.5 million at gala

Jewish Family Service of San Diego (JFS) raised a record-setting $1.5 million at its annual Heart and Soul Gala at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine on April 6. The signature benefit highlighted the nonprofit’s work to provide resources and support to more than 32,000 San Diegans of all ages, faiths and backgrounds.

“The support received at this year’s Heart and Soul Gala will help fund life-changing services for children, families, and older adults across our community,” said JFS CEO Michael Hopkins. “We are deeply touched by the outpouring of generosity from the community.”

All proceeds from the gala benefit JFS’s ongoing efforts to help people in crisis move forward, while developing innovative strategies to break cycles of poverty and strengthen the San Diego community.

With more than 600 guests, community leaders and partners in attendance, the event also celebrated the contributions of the 2019 Mitzvah Honorees:

Organized by Gala Chairs Jamie Carr, Erin Combs Pearl and Scott Schindler, the evening included dinner, dancing and a silent auction to encourage awareness and philanthropy throughout the year. Evelyn and Ernest Rady served as honorary chairs for the event and provided a generous matching donation to all funds raised during the evening’s Fund-a-Mitzvah.