Top homes sold in Rancho Santa Fe the week of March 13

A house in Rancho Santa Fe that sold for $5.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Rancho Santa Fe the week of March 13.

In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during that week, with an average price of $4.3 million, $700 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 13, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

5. $2.8 million, single-family home at 7718 La Orquidia

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 7718 La Orquidia in Rancho Santa Fe. The price was $2,775,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 4,051 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $685.

4. $3.8 million, detached house at 4448 La Orilla

The sale of the single family residence at 4448 La Orilla in Rancho Santa Fe has been finalized. The price was $3,800,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1974 and has a living area of 3,752 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,013.

3. $4.5 million, single-family residence at 7097 Rancho La Cima Drive

The sale of the detached house at 7097 Rancho La Cima Drive, Rancho Santa Fe, has been finalized. The price was $4,500,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1997 and has a living area of 8,495 square feet. The price per square foot was $530.

2. $5.2 million, single-family house at 6560 Poco Lago

The property at 6560 Poco Lago in Rancho Santa Fe has new owners. The price was $5,150,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 6,740 square feet. The price per square foot is $764.

1. $5.5 million, single-family home at 18441 Calle Tramonto

The 7,993 square-foot single-family house at 18441 Calle Tramonto, Rancho Santa Fe, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $5,500,000, $688 per square foot. The house was built in 2009.

Another sale that came in after above was reported:

A house located at 6827 Alydar Corte in Rancho Santa Fe has new owners. The 962-square-foot property, built in 1996, was sold on March 13. The $6,273,000 purchase price works out to $6,521 per square foot. The property features eight bedrooms, nine baths, a carport, and five parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 1.8-acre lot.

This article was created by artificial intelligence software that analyzes real estate data providers.