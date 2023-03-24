Top homes sold in Rancho Santa Fe the week of March 6

A house in Rancho Santa Fe that sold for $6.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Rancho Santa Fe the week of March 6.

In total, 3 real estate sales were recorded in the area during that week, with an average price of $3.8 million, $804 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 6, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

3. $1.2 million, condominium at 227 Via Osuna

The sale of the condominium at 227 Via Osuna in Rancho Santa Fe has been finalized. The price was $1,205,000, and the new owners took over the condominium in February. The condominium was built in 1966 and has a living area of 1,881 square feet. The price per square foot was $641.

2. $3.5 million, single-family house at 7881 Calle Dos Lagos

The property at 7881 Calle Dos Lagos in Rancho Santa Fe has new owners. The price was $3,500,000. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 2,975 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,176.

1. $6.6 million, single-family home at 6351 Calle Ponte Bella

The sale of the single-family house at 6351 Calle Ponte Bella, Rancho Santa Fe, has been finalized. The price was $6,600,000, and the house changed hands in February. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 9,196 square feet. The price per square foot was $718.

This article was created by artificial intelligence software that analyzes real estate data providers.