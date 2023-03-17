Top homes sold in Rancho Santa Fe the week of Feb. 27

A house in Rancho Santa Fe that sold for $2.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Rancho Santa Fe the week of Feb. 27.

In total, 2 real estate sales were recorded in the area during that week, with an average price of $1.7 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $679.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 27 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

2. $1.3 million, condominium at 105 Via Coronado

The 1,267 square-foot condominium at 105 Via Coronado, Rancho Santa Fe, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $1,335,000, $1,054 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1966.

1. $2.1 million, single-family house at 6937 Corte Spagna

The sale of the single family residence at 6937 Corte Spagna in Rancho Santa Fe has been finalized. The price was $2,108,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,797 square feet. The price per square foot was $555.

This article was created by artificial intelligence software that analyzes real estate data providers.