Home of the Week - 17563 Avenida Peregrina, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

Welcome to Hacienda Santa Fe! This property is private and secluded, but just minutes from the heart of Rancho Santa Fe 92067. Built as a custom Single Story Ranch and set on a magnificent 1.07 acre lot that features orange, lemons, fig, and avocado trees. As you come through the gate and up the expansive circular drive you will find yourself surrounded by beautiful mature trees and landscaping. The home feels like it was built in it’s own park with rich views from the interior. Sprawling and spacious floorplan with a great room, master retreat on one wing and 3 additional bedrooms and bath on the other wing. Sparkling in ground swimming pool and spa, 4 Car attached garage, and a large storage shed, and tea lights complete the backyard for entertaining and indoor/outdoor living at its best.

$2,495,000

Lisa Golden

858-776-6995

Lisagoldenhomes.com

DRE# 01827565

