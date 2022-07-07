Home of the Week - 17563 Avenida Peregrina, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
Welcome to Hacienda Santa Fe! This property is private and secluded, but just minutes from the heart of Rancho Santa Fe 92067. Built as a custom Single Story Ranch and set on a magnificent 1.07 acre lot that features orange, lemons, fig, and avocado trees. As you come through the gate and up the expansive circular drive you will find yourself surrounded by beautiful mature trees and landscaping. The home feels like it was built in it’s own park with rich views from the interior. Sprawling and spacious floorplan with a great room, master retreat on one wing and 3 additional bedrooms and bath on the other wing. Sparkling in ground swimming pool and spa, 4 Car attached garage, and a large storage shed, and tea lights complete the backyard for entertaining and indoor/outdoor living at its best.
$2,495,000
Lisa Golden
858-776-6995
Lisagoldenhomes.com
DRE# 01827565
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.