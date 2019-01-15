RSF Education Foundation Father-Daughter Dance

Over 300 Roger Rowe School fathers, daughters (K- grade 8) and other special family members and friends gathered for a fun-filled evening Jan. 11 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe for a Father-Daughter Dance hosted by the Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation. Parent volunteers Megan Faulkner and Jillian Stamps chaired the event, which featured pizza from Botarro Wood Fired Pizza, Baked Bear cookies and ice cream, photos by PPI Photo Events, and games and music provided by DJ Greg at Maximum Impact.

Online: rsfreview.com