Workshops for Warriors benefit

RSF residents Judy and Dick Arendsee held a fundraiser at their home Feb. 16 for Workshops for Warriors, a state-licensed, board-governed, fully audited 501(c)3 nonprofit school that trains, certifies, and helps place veterans, wounded warriors, and transitioning soldiers out of Camp Pendleton into advanced skilled manufacturing careers. Judy and Dick Arendsee are top supporters of WFW and invited friends to their home to learn about Workshops for Warriors and meet with the founder and CEO of WFW, Hernan Luis y Prado, and the Director of Development, John Jones, plus instructors and students. The afternoon was topped with video and pictures of the accomplishments of the school. Dick Arendsee offered to arrange tours of the school and transportation to the upcoming gala fundraiser aboard the USS Midway on April 4. Arendsee made the identical offer a year ago that resulted in a full busload going to the 2018 gala.

