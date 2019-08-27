San Diego DA Summer Stephan receives Helen Woodward Animal Center 2019 ‘Humane Award’

Helen Woodward Animal Center presented San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan with the 2019 “Humane Award” Aug. 24 at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club.

Most notable for the work she has done to protect children and families, Stephan has devoted her life to providing justice to the voiceless and most vulnerable. As a prosecutor for nearly 30 years and a national leader in the fight against human trafficking, Stephan rose through the ranks to become Chief of the DA’s North County Branch, Chief of the Sex Crimes and Human Trafficking Division and Chief Deputy District Attorney. In 2018, the voters elected Stephan as San Diego County District Attorney.

In May 2018, Stephan launched the DA’s office’s first-ever Animal Cruelty Prosecution Unit, which provides prosecutorial consistency countywide, investigative support and dedicated expertise for animal abuse cases.

The Humane Award is presented annually by Helen Woodward Animal Center President and CEO Mike Arms, to a person or entity that has made a significant positive impact on the animal welfare world – devoting time, energy, and resources to improving the quality of life for orphaned animals. Past recipients include Bo Derek, Carrie Ann Inaba, Kristen Bell, Diane Keaton, Betty White, Jackson Galaxy, Tippi Hedren, and Linda Blair. Visit animalcenter.org.

