Mark Stuart, president of The Foundation of San Diego Zoo Global, spoke at the Village Viewpoints event held April 14 in the Fellowship Center of the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe .

Stuart shared insights into the life- changing programs that the zoo has championed over recent years and discussed how the world-famous institution begins its second century.

The event was co-presented by The Village Church and The Rancho Santa Fe Foundation.

Online: rsfreview.com