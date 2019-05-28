USO San Diego ‘s 78th Annual Stars and Stripes Gala “Stand Up for Liberty” took place May 18 at the San Diego Marriott Marquis and Marina. Ernest Rady, philanthropist, businessman and entrepreneur, received the America Eagle Award, and Gary Sinise, Academy Award winner and founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation, received the Patriot Award.

Gala entertainment for the evening included Las Vegas headliner Frankie Moreno and his 10-piece band.

The gala “celebrates the strong, enduring relationship between San Diego and the Armed Forces. Founded in 1941, the USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country throughout their service to the nation.” Visit www.usosandiego.org/gala-2019.

