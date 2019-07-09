Two select 13/14 year-old Australian youth baseball teams played a three-game series with 13/14-year-old teams consisting of local players at the USA-Australian Youth Baseball Friendship Games July 7-9 at Canyon Crest Academy.

The event is held to promote friendship and cultural awareness and the opportunity to play in an international competition. Many of the U.S. player families provided home-stays for the Australian players. The event is annually organized by former Major League Baseball player and Australian native Trent Oljten. Combat injured veterans Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel “Doc” Jacobs, U.S. Navy (ret.) and Captain Marlene Krpata, U.S. Army (ret.) were honored at the games and spoke with the teams about resilience and the profound impact that sports has had on their lives.

delmartimes.net and rsfreview.com