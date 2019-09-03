New year begins for Teen Volunteers in Action SD Chapter 1

Teen Volunteers in Action San Diego Chapter 1 held its kick-off event for this year Aug. 25 at San Dieguito Park.

At the event, TVIA-SD1 President Septembre Flannery said, “Our chapter (TVIA-SD1) is a volunteer organization focused on service to the community in need and an opportunity to cultivate the highest qualities of humanity in our teenage boys. It provides the structure and opportunity to support local philanthropies with our time and efforts. This is not a resume-building organization. This is a character-building organization. Volunteerism is the intention, commitment through action is what makes the difference.”

Every time the TVIA-SD1 chapter meets the members collect donations for select charities. The Aug. 25 donation collections were made for donation to New Haven Youth and Family Services.

