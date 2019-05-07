TVIA SD-1 Senior Send-Off

Teen Volunteers in Action (TVIA) SD-1 celebrated seniors at the chapter's Senior Send-Off event held May 5 at Canyon Crest Academy. Featured speaker at the event was Jim Brogan, a former National Basketball Association player who is now a professional speaker, author and leader.

TVIA is an organization of young men "committed to developing community leaders through a structured program of volunteerism, philanthropy and personnel growth." More information is at www.tvia.org.

