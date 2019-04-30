Rancho Santa Fe Tea3 Foundation to hold destination gala fundraiser to help children battling cancer

In desiring to create a bigger impact in the community, a small group of area residents have formed a new local, project-based foundation for children, the military, and animals, called Rancho Santa Fe Tea3 Foundation. The group's members believe that each person has "Time, Talent, or Treasure" to give to the good of the community, so they have adopted this principle as their mission and driving force. Executive board members include President: Sandra den Uijl Vice President: Sandra DiCicco, Secretary: Gina Jordan, Treasurer: Deana Ingalls, and Events: Pooneh Hamzei.

The Rancho Santa Fe Tea3 Foundation invites community members to join them, as they shift the status quo and take their gala outside of California on a three-day, two-night fundraising extravaganza for children's cancer . Join them for their destination gala, "Magical Mexico," taking place May 24-26 at the five diamond, all-inclusive resort, Grand Velas Hotel in Nuevo Vallarta Mexico.

The project they are raising funds for is a combined effort of organizations from San Diego and Tijuana that can make a difference in the lives of 20 children suffering from cancer which involves decoding the genomes of pediatric cancer patients to recommend appropriate treatment and to supply the necessary medications to carry out the protocol based on their individual needs.

Net proceeds will benefit the COP-Curematch DNA Pilot Fund, a restricted fund at the Center for Oncology in Pediatrics Foundation. They will be offering this unique DNA sequencing treatment to 20 qualified children being treated for cancer, free of charge at the COP Hospital in Baja, California, the only pediatric cancer hospital in Baja, and only one of two pediatric cancer hospitals in all of Mexico.

All are invited to attend this fun-filled weekend to help pediatric cancer patients get the latest treatment science has to offer. For more information and tickets, visit www.tea3foundation.org.

Photos on this page were taken at an April 25 meeting at Nick & G's restaurant in RSF. The RSF Tea3 Foundation members hosted speakers from the COP-Curematch DNA Pilot Fund and the Center for Oncology in Pediatrics Foundation.

