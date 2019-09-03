Tony Award-Winner Laura Benanti to headline 24th Symphony at Salk

The Salk Institute celebrated 24 years of Symphony at Salk, its annual concert under the stars, with the sounds of Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti and the acclaimed San Diego Symphony Aug. 24.

All proceeds from the event support the Salk Institute’s wide-ranging scientific inquiries, which have yielded more than 50 years of life-changing discoveries, as well as Salk’s award-winning educational outreach program, which has helped generations of students discover their passion for research and explore careers in science. Visit www.salk.edu

