Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
Advertisement
Share

24th Symphony at Salk

cm-cm-rsf-salk2019-vpa-0002-20190903
Eileen and Leonard Herman
(No Source)
Sep. 3, 2019
11:39 AM
Share

Tony Award-Winner Laura Benanti to headline 24th Symphony at Salk

The Salk Institute celebrated 24 years of Symphony at Salk, its annual concert under the stars, with the sounds of Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti and the acclaimed San Diego Symphony Aug. 24.

All proceeds from the event support the Salk Institute’s wide-ranging scientific inquiries, which have yielded more than 50 years of life-changing discoveries, as well as Salk’s award-winning educational outreach program, which has helped generations of students discover their passion for research and explore careers in science. Visit www.salk.edu

Online: delmartimes.net and rsfreview.com

Advertisement

Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.
Advertisement