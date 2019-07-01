15th Annual Switchfoot Bro-Am

Surf contests, surf joust session, performances, beach vendors and more were all featured at the 15th annual Bro-Am surf and music festival presented by San Diego rock band Switchfoot June 29 at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas .

The event raises money for youth charities and teaches challenged athletes to surf. Beneficiaries include A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Rob Machado Foundation, Stand Up for Kids, and VH-1 Save the Music Foundation. Visit broam.org

