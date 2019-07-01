Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
15th Annual Switchfoot Bro-Am

The Challenged Athletes Foundation surfers and volunteers (www.challengedathletes.org)
July 1, 2019
1:22 PM
Surf contests, surf joust session, performances, beach vendors and more were all featured at the 15th annual Bro-Am surf and music festival presented by San Diego rock band Switchfoot June 29 at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas .

The event raises money for youth charities and teaches challenged athletes to surf. Beneficiaries include A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Rob Machado Foundation, Stand Up for Kids, and VH-1 Save the Music Foundation. Visit broam.org

