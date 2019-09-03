Shelter to Soldier Gala

The 7th Annual Benefit, Be the Light: Shelter to Soldier Charity Gala was held Aug. 24 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine in San Diego.

Event festivities included beer, wine and small bites with live music by Ryan Hiller, followed by a plated dinner, live painting demonstrations by artist Amy Burkman, live auction by auctioneer Clint Bell Productions, and memorable moments with service dogs and their veteran handlers.

Event proceeds will benefit Shelter to Soldier, a San Diego-based nonprofit organization that adopts dogs from local shelters and rescue organizations and trains them to become psychiatric service dogs for post-9/11 combat veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress (PTS),

