R. Roger Rowe Middle School kicks off FTC Robotics Competition Season

The R. Roger Rowe Middle School hosted the first FTC Robotics League meet of the season Dec. 8. Among the teams who competed from the greater San Diego Region and Mexico were two R. Roger Rowe Middle School teams: 8th grade team RSF Intergalactic Dragons and 7th grade team RSF Dark Voyager.

The R. Roger Rowe Middle School will host another tournament at its gym on Saturday, Jan. 12. For information about the January tournament, and how you can help, contact Pamela Meistrell at pmeistrell5464@att.net.

