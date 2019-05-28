RSF Rotary Serenade

The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club held its 3rd Annual Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Serenade event May 18 at the Banning estate in Rancho Santa Fe.

The musical event featured Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra: Michael Tseitlin as conductor, with soloists Irina Tseitlin (violin), Pasha Tseitlin (violin), Elijah De La Motte (cello), Isabella McCormick (harp) and Yulia Atoyan (piano).

Proceeds raised from the event will go to the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Foundation so that the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary can continue to help provide grants to those doing great work in the community and continue to do community service projects. Visit www.rsfrotary.com

