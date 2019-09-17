RSF Rotary helps with homeless outreach

The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary motto is “Service Above Self” and this dedicated group of Rotarians is at it again. On Wednesday, Sept. 4 during their regular lunch meeting, they filled bags with toiletries for the homeless population in downtown, San Diego. “We choose to reach out to those in need and make a difference in their lives,” said Robin Chappelow, Community Outreach chair. Bags were filled with toothbrushes, toothpaste, chapstick, socks, combs, hand sanitizer, aspirin, bandaids, and many other everyday essentials.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, Rancho Santa Fe Rotarians went downtown and joined 1st Saturdays, a group of individuals who meet the first Saturday of each month to help the homeless population in the area. Along with toiletries, they passed out clothing, blankets, pillows, shoes and backpacks.

“Many of these individuals have fallen into hard times and just need a helping hand to get back on their feet again. 1st Saturdays is there to make this happen each month. We sort clothes and build care packages in the parking lot on A street,” stated Merek Findling, the co-founder of 1st Saturdays.” “Once completed, we move to the Children’s Park (on Island St., between 1st and Front St.) to distribute all our goodies to our local friends.”

“It’s a team effort, and a great feeling knowing that a toothbrush and hand sanitizer can make such a difference in someone’s life. Most of all these individuals know we care,” smiled Rotarian Sophia Alsadek.

The Sept. 4 RSF Rotary Club meeting also recognized sponsors of the Taste of Rancho Santa Fe event, which will be held Sunday, Oct. 6, 4-7 p.m. at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. Visit www.rsfrotary.com for more information.

