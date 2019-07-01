Nearly 960 guests enjoyed the 36th annual Rendezvous In The Zoo (R.I.T.Z) gala June 15. This year’s gala was chaired by long-time R.I.T.Z patrons and RSF residents Sue and John Major. It is anticipated the event will net nearly $2 million to benefit the new Denny Sanford Children’s Zoo at the San Diego Zoo , and will be matched by the $15 million Rady Challenge, committed by Evelyn and Ernest Rady in support of the Children’s Zoo.

The event featured exotic animal encounters, gourmet food and cocktails, musical entertainment, dancing and more.

Online: rsfreview.com