The Beach & Country Guild held its 7th Annual Regale in The Ranch - “All You Need Is Love” May 18 at the Rancho Santa Fe home of Mike and Ilene Lamb. The event featured libations and delicious bites from local vendors and restaurants, and an opportunity drawing. The highlight of the evening was live entertainment under the stars from Beatles Tribute band 4 Lads From Liverpool.

All proceeds support Beach & Country Guild’s sole beneficiary, United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County. Visit www.beachandcountry.org.

Online rsfreview.com