28th Annual Paul Ecke Jr. Poinsettia Ball

The Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA and the Paul Ecke, Jr. Poinsettia Ball Volunteer Committee hosted the 28th Annual Paul Ecke Jr. Poinsettia BallDec. 8 at the Gary E. Biszantz Family Gymnasium.

Guests rang in the holiday season with a formal evening of live entertainment, dancing and gourmet dining while surrounded by festive poinsettias. The evening also included a silent auction.

The event raises funds to provide "quality, character-building programs for all people, regardless of ability to pay." Visit bit.ly/2Gbr6T9