The North Coast Repertory Theatre held its annual Spotlight Gala, "Another Roll of the Dice," March 24, at the Del Mar County Club in Rancho Santa Fe. The gala included a cocktail reception, silent and live auction, music, dinner and more. James Tormé, multi-award winning music recording artist, performed after the dinner. The reception included music by guitarist Bob Boss. Visit northcoastrep.org

