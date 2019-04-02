Del Mar Country Club Golf Tournament and Dinner-Gala benefits SOF Support and Navy SEALs

Celebrities from sports, entertainment and more, and a number of the nation's most-prominent military figures gathered March 30 at the Del Mar Country Club to support the Special Operations Forces (SOF) Support Foundation and the Navy SEALs at the 2019 Del Mar Country Club Golf Tournament and Dinner-Gala.

The golf tournament and dinner-gala was co-hosted by Madeleine Pickens and Dominique Plewes, owners of the Del Mar Country Club, Geniya and "Papa" Doug Manchester, and Jenny Craig.

The festivities on March 30 began with an opening ceremony,followed by an 18-hole scramble golf tournament, followed by a cocktail reception and dinner-gala. The dinner-gala featured former CBS News war correspondent Lara Logan and retired Navy Vice Admiral (Ret.) David Buss.

For more information, visit www.delmarsealevent.org.

