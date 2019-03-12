Breakfast at Tiffany's benefits Miracle Babies

Miracle Babies, a nonprofit organization that provides financial and emotional support to families with critically ill babies in local Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs), celebrated the five-year anniversary of the Miracle Circle Auxiliary March 6 at La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla. The annual event, co-chaired by Elaine Becerra and MJ Wittman, included a breakfast cocktail reception, brunch and raffle. Holocaust survivor Dr. Edith Eva Eger presented a keynote speech.Visit www.miraclebabies.org.

