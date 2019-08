The 10th Annual Lung Cancer Foundation of America held its Day at the Races event Aug. 3 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. The event included beverages, dining, race views, a silent auction and raffle drawing, a paddock area tour, a private betting window and expert instruction on betting.

All proceeds will benefit the Lung Cancer Foundation of America and and lung cancer research. For more information, visit LCFAmerica.org

