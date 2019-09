The Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational took place Aug. 18 at the Scripps Pier in La Jolla.

The event brought together over 500 surfers, doctors and cancer survivors to catch a few waves, enjoy refreshments and raise money to support research, teaching and clinical programs at Moores Cancer Center, the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in the San Diego region. Visit luaulegendsofsurfing.org.

Online: delmartimes.net and rsfreview.com