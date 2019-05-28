Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.comRSF Literary Society presents author Richard Ford

The RSF Literary Society hosted author Richard Ford at a luncheon held May 10 at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Ford, the Pulitizer Prize-winning author of such novels as “The Sportswriter” and “Independence Day,” as well as several short story collections, published his latest book, “Between Them: Remembering My Parents,” in 2017, with Ecco, an imprint of Harper Collins Publishers. For more, see the story at rsfreview.com or visit bit.ly/2I6BM3n

The RSF Literary Society is sponsored by Northern Trust.

Online: rsfreview.com.