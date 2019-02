The RSF Literary Society hosted guest speaker Nick Dybek, author of "The Verdun Affair," named after one of the longest and deadliest battles of World War I. The book was published in 2018 by Scribner.

Dybek spoke at a luncheon held Feb. 12 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar Resort in Carmel Valley.

For more, see the story on page A6 in this newspaper. The RSF Literary Society is sponsored by Northern Trust, the RSF Community Center and the RSF Review.

Online: rsfreview.com