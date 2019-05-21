Bestselling author Steven Rowley talks novels and movie deals

“I chose fiction as a way toward fact.” So said author Steven Rowley on May 15 to a crowd at the Rancho Santa Fe Library, an explanation of his decision to become a novelist. While dealing with the very real grief over the 2013 loss of his beloved dachshund, Lily, he wrote a fictionalized account of the story of her death. That became his first bestseller, Lily and the Octopus, which has been translated into 19 languages and is being made into a movie. The inclusion of an octopus in a book about a dog may seem strange to some, but to Rowley it made perfect sense. The tentacles of the octopus symbolized the attachment he felt for his dog, attachment that anyone might feel to a furry or human family member.

Rowley visited the library courtesy of Warwick’s in La Jolla, where he spoke later that same day. He was in town to talk about his new novel, The Editor, which he stressed is not a sequel to his first book. In fact, when his first publisher pushed him to write another “dog book” and refused to publish The Editor, Rowley found another publisher. Lily is about grief, he says, and the new book is about relationships between sons and mothers. The Editor tells the story of a struggling writer who, by a stroke of luck, ends up with Jacqueline Onassis as his editor. He wouldn’t give away the plot, but he did say the protagonist is a young man caught between his own flawed mother and an idealized mother figure in Jackie O.

During his library presentation Rowley revealed a bit about his writing process, saying it’s like “driving with headlights,” and he can only see as far as the lights shine. He knows the destination, but he discovers the middle of the novel as he writes. Like Lily, The Editor is being made into a movie, and this time Rowley himself will write the screenplay. Both books are widely available in bookstores and online.

