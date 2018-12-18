Jingle & Mingle fundraiser benefits Holiday Baskets Program

Community Resource Center (CRC), a nonprofit organization working to end hunger, homelessness and domestic violence in San Diego, held its "Jingle & Mingle" fundraiser Dec. 11 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The fundraiser was held to support the 36th Annual Holiday Baskets Program, "a free and dignified shopping extravaganza" held Dec. 14-16 with over 6,000 local low-income people/1,500 families, including about 3,500 children. Each family or individual shops for jackets, blankets, books, infant items, bikes, toys, and a 50-pound box of food with all the staples to feed a family for a week, and special items for a holiday meal.

The Dec. 11 fundraiser featured behind-the-scenes tours of the Holiday Baskets set-up at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, live music by Kings of Leo, raffle prizes, silent auction, photo booth, appetizers, and more.

For more information on CRC, visit crcncc.org.

Online: delmartimesnet and rsfreview.com