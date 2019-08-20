Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
Iron Mike Festival

Brody Rizzo, Aiden Rizzo, Gavin Lewis, Diego Monarrez, Luke Shields
Aug. 20, 2019
11:16 AM
A large number of ocean lovers gathered for this year’s Iron Mike Festival, a community fundraiser on Aug. 18 at Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach . The day was presented by surfboard recycling company Rerip, the City of Solana Beach and the Solana Beach Lifeguard Association. Activities included a 5-mile paddle race (SUP or prone), a youth surf contest, water contests, a morning beach clean-up, a board swap, a silent auction and raffle, vendor booths, music, art, The Lost Abbey beer garden and more.

Proceeds from the event benefit scholarships designated for outdoor, life-saving endeavors which help celebrate and honor Mike McKay--the young lifeguard who passed away in a tragic ski accident. For more information, visit www.rerip.org.

