The San Diego Downtown Breakfast Rotary Foundation held its 14th Annual Holes for Heroes Golf Tournament and Military Appreciation event Aug. 2 at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach . One-hundred percent of net funds raised from the event directly benefit local military charities including: Armed Services YMCA, Freedom Dogs, Honor Flight, One More Wave Surf Corporation, Operation BIGS, USO , Pegasus Rising, Veterans Village, Angels of America’s Fallen, STEP and other community service organizations. Visit www.holesforheroes.org

