Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
Advertisement
Share

Holes for Heroes

cm-cm-holesh819-001-20190806
Dan Beintema, Joe Wagstaff, Mac McLaughlin
(No Source)
Aug. 6, 2019
9:36 AM
Share

The San Diego Downtown Breakfast Rotary Foundation held its 14th Annual Holes for Heroes Golf Tournament and Military Appreciation event Aug. 2 at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach . One-hundred percent of net funds raised from the event directly benefit local military charities including: Armed Services YMCA, Freedom Dogs, Honor Flight, One More Wave Surf Corporation, Operation BIGS, USO , Pegasus Rising, Veterans Village, Angels of America’s Fallen, STEP and other community service organizations. Visit www.holesforheroes.org

Online: delmartimes.net

Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.
Advertisement