RSF Historical Society Annual Meeting and diorama unveiling of the Lake Hodges Dam

The RSF Historical Society held its Annual Meeting Feb. 19, as well as the unveiling of the diorama of the Lake Hodges Dam.

This event celebrated the 30th anniversary of the RSF Historical Society in its home at La Flecha House. In addition, the RSF Historical Society had the opportunity to show event attendees the installation of a new LED lighting system funded by a grant from the San Diego County Community Enhancement Program.

Finally, the RSF Historical Society's unveiling of the diorama of the Lake Hodges Dam celebrated the dam's 100th-year anniversary of operation and was done in dedication to the memory of the late Peppy Bahr. The dam has been critical to the water supply to Rancho Santa Fe . Visit www.rsfhs.org.

