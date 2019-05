The Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center presented the 5th Annual Healthy Aging Conference at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club April 26. The conference featured dynamic speakers, a delicious lunch, the opportunity to explore senior resources, and prize drawings. Master of Ceremonies for the day was Richard Lederer, Ph.D., renowned author, speaker and columnist.

For more information on the RSF Senior Center, visit rsfseniors.org.

