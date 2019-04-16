Del Mar Unit of Rady Children's Hospital Auxiliary presents 'Hats Off to Children!'

The women of the Del Mar Unit of Rady Children's Hospital Auxiliary hosted a successful Hats Off to Children event April 4 at Cucina Enoteca in Del Mar. Ladies gathered from all over San Diego to get a sneak peak at the strolling fashion show hosted by TRE Boutique. The event chairperson, Mary Reynolds, introduced Dr. Kenneth Jones, who advocated the dangers of drinking during pregnancy. Drinking while pregnant can lead to birth defects in an unborn child. The event raised awareness of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Disorders (FASD) and how that can lead to a wide variety of learning and behavioral disorders.

The members of the auxiliary expressed appreciation for the generosity of their sponsors, patrons, committee and auxiliary members that contributed to the FASD department at Rady Children's Hospital.

For those who would like to support the patients of FASD at Rady Children's Hospital, contact www.rchadelmar.org

Online: rsfreview.com