Edwin J. Gregson Foundation fundraising dinner

The Edwin J. Gregson Foundation hosted a fundraising dinner Aug. 12 at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar honoring Triple Crown and Hall of Fame jockey Victor Espinoza .

Proceeds from the event will be used for continued sponsorship of various educational and recreational programs to benefit California’s backstretch workers and family members. These programs include provision of scholarship grants, English as a Second Language courses, community-focused family social events, sports and recreation activities and outings, and more, for the workers in both Northern and Southern California.

For more information, visit www.gregsonfoundation.com.

Online: rsfreview.com and delmartimes.net