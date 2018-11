The largest Gingerbread structures on the West Coast were featured at the annual Gingerbread City Gala fundraiser on Nov. 26, held by the Epilepsy Society of San Diego County at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar , and attended by San Diego's philanthropists and community leaders.

The gala raises awareness and funds to help assist over 50,000 people affected by epilepsy in San Diego County. Visit www.GingerbreadCity.org

