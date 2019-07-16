Future Legends Summer Celebration

Future Legends annual Summer Celebration, held July 14 at the RSF Golf Club, put a spotlight on the scholars, mentors and volunteers at the heart of the scholarship and mentoring organization. Chairman Vearl Smith emceed the proceedings and welcomed speeches from prominent supporters Bob Baker, Dan Green and Jim Boyce. Each Future Legends Scholar also took to the podium, giving updates about educational successes and future plans. Most stirring were the words each student shared in recognition of support from their families and individual Future Legends mentors.

