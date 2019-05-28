Mères et Grand Mères inaugural meeting held to support students’ dreams of higher education

Future Legends Scholarship Fund, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Rancho Santa Fe, held the inaugural meeting of Mères et Grand Mères May 23 at the RSF Golf Club.

Mères et Grand Mères is a new organization that helps deserving scholars realize their dreams of a college education. This is a group formed for women, by women.

Mères et Grand Mères operates in connection with Future Legends, a successful scholarship and mentoring program founded in Rancho Santa Fe in 2012. Future Legends benefits scholars with an innovative coupling of financial support with life skills training and the invaluable counsel of expert mentors.

The night was headlined by Tony Award winner, and Future Legends friend, Christian Hoff of “Jersey Boys.” Visit www.FutureLegends.org for more information.

Online: rsfreview.com