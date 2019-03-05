Fresh Start Surgical Gifts hosts 27th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic

Local nonprofit Fresh Start Surgical Gifts hosted its 27th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic March 3-4 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event was hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro , best known for his role in "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" and "America's Funniest Home Videos." The event kicked off March 3 with a cocktail reception, dinner party and live/silent auction. On March 4, each participating foursome was paired with a celebrity or professional athlete for a day of golf.

Funds raised at the event will go toward Fresh Start's mission of "providing life-changing surgery, dental work, laser treatments and speech therapy to disadvantaged children suffering with various physical deformities." Visit freshstart.org.

