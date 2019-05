The Rancho Santa Fe Foundation hosted an event April 29 featuring experts who discussed the prevalence of human trafficking in San Diego and and prevention, recovery and empowerment for survivors. The event also included a dramatic presentation by a group of student actors from kNOwMORE.

Opening remarks were made by District Attorney Summer Stephan. The luncheon event was held at The Hive at Leichtag Foundation in Encinitas.

