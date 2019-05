The Rancho Santa Fe Fire District Foundation, a new foundation to support the fire district that protects Rancho Santa Fe and nearby areas, held its inaugural fundraiser May 18 at Cielo Village Square in Rancho Santa Fe.

Attendees at the event had the opportunity to learn how they can get involved and contribute to the fire department that serves a 50-square-mile area.

For more information on the foundation or to make an online donation, go to RSF-FireFoundation.org.

