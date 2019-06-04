RSF Education Foundation hosts Scholars’ Circle recognition reception

The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation held its annual Scholars’ Circle recognition reception June 1 at the home of Michael and Shannon Sperlinga in Rancho Santa Fe. The Scholars’ Circle provides philanthropic leadership, which contributes more than half of the Education Foundation’s annual grant to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. There are 81 Scholars’ Circle families at the R. Roger Rowe School this year. The $1 million RSFEF grant this year provides 9.4 percent of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue after property taxes. It helps the district fund individualized instruction, enrichment offerings for K-8, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials.

The theme of the evening was “A Night in White” and guests enjoyed a bountiful buffet created by caterer Julia May. Pianist Robert Parker provided musical entertainment. The RSF Education Foundation’s Community Partners Program underwrote the evening.

