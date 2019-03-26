11th Annual Creative Affair Art Auction

Parents, teachers and community members came together March 22 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe to celebrate and support the R. Roger Rowe School.

Top bid at the 11th Annual "A Creative Affair Art Auction" was $4,500 for "Monochromatic Cows," a painting created by a fifth grade class. Many creative pieces of student art, along with tickets to a variety of music and theater events and luxury vacations were auctioned. The evening celebrates the artistic endeavors of R. Roger Rowe School students and raises money to help the Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation (RSFEF) meet its grant to the RSF School District this school year.

The RSFEF grant this year provides 9.4 percent of the district's operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue after property taxes. It helps the district fund individualized instruction, enrichment offerings for K-8, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials. Special thanks to The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe for providing a beautiful venue and delicious food. Sponsors include the Lynch Foundation for Children (Wine), You & Yours Distillery Co. (Y&Y Vodka), Rowe Parents Steve and Doris Hughes (dessert) and the following Rowe families for the Champagne Toast: Catherine and Tim Fox, Rian and Ty Kalklosch, and Shannon and Mike Sperlinga. The RSFEF board also thanks event chairs Sarah Griffin and Paige Pennock along with the many parent volunteers and student artists who made this event possible.

For more information about the Education Foundation, call (858) 756-1141 x208 or contact admin@rsfef.org.

