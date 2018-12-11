Las Damas de Fairbanks Holiday Boutique and Luncheon

Las Damas de Fairbanks held a Holiday Boutique and Luncheon Dec. 7 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event also included entertainment by the Tinsel Tones.

The proceeds will go to DreamKeepers Project Inc., on behalf of the MHS Family Recovery Center, a residential and out patient treatment program dedicated to assisting women in recovery from substance abuse, while promoting healthy family reunification. DreamKeepers Project Inc., is a nonprofit whose mission is to provide support and resources to improve and empower the lives of women and their children in an environment that is loving yet purposeful. Visit dreamkeepersproject.org

