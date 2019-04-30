Trunk show benefits The Country Friends

A trunk show was held April 24 at the RSF home of Joy Bancroft to benefit The Country Friends.

The trunk show "featured clothing from La Ligne, a casual collection of sweaters, tops and other pieces that take inspiration from the iconic stripe. The line was founded by two former Vogue editors and a Rag and Bone alum. One of those editors, Meredith Melling, was in town from New York to talk about her years in the fashion industry. The trunk show also featured Meme Chose, a line of beautiful shirts for women from size 0-20." Co-founder Jessica Joffe Joffe also appeared at the event.

The Country Friends was formed in 1954 to provide crucial funding for San Diego County-based charities with the mission to help San Diegans "one hand at a time."

Online: rsfreview.com